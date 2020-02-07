DH Latest NewselectionsNEWSmembers and peopleIndiaPolitics

“Modi doesn’t behave like a Prime minister”, Rahul on Modi’s ‘tubelight’ insult

Feb 7, 2020, 04:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

Returning Narendra Modi’s ‘Tube light’ insult, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said Modi doesn’t behave like a Prime minister.

“Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn’t have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way,” replied Rahul Gandhi off the Parliament.

Modi yesterday had commented that the former Congress President is a ‘tube light’, referring to the late reply he gave to his attack on Congress party.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close