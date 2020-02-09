Corona killed more than the SARS virus in 2003

Within a month of its outbreak, the deadly Corona had surpassed the 2003 SARS virus in kill count.

In China’s Hubei province alone, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, the death toll now is put at 780 by regional health officials. All but two of the overall total of 813 deaths have so far been in mainland China.

In 2003, 774 people were killed by Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in more than two dozen countries. The Coronavirus had infected more than 34,800 people with most infections reported in China.

The SARS and the Corona have similar symptoms, with both viruses affecting the respiratory system.