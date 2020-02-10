Latest NewsIndia

Encounter with naxals : 2 CoBRA soldiers killed,several injured

Feb 10, 2020, 02:39 pm IST
Two soldiers died, and at least two others have been severely injured after an encounter broke out on Monday between Naxals and CoBRA – an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) – at Irapalli village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The encounter is reportedly still underway.

The exchange of fire broke took place around 10:30 AM in a forest in Irapalli village on the bordering areas of Bijapur and Sukma districts in Bastar division when the security forces were out on a counter-insurgency operation, an official said.

