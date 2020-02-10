Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on February 23

The monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will aired on February 23. Prime Minister will share his thoughts and ideas with the people in the country and abroad through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is the 62nd episode of the monthly programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to share their ideas on topics he should address on the 62nd Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Prime Minister through his micro blogging website has put this request.

People can dial 1800-11-7800 to record their message and can write on the NaMo App Open Forum or on MyGov. People can also give a missed call in 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions.