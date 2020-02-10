Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s close aid arrested by Mumbai police

The Mumbai police has arrested a close aide of absconding underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide. Tariq Parveen, a close aide of Dawood was arrested from Dongri area in Mumbai on Sunday. Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai police has arrested the gangster.

The Mumbai police arrested Parveen in relation with an extortion case. He was arrested after the Mumbai police got a tip off from another accused named Ejaz Yusuf Lakdawala.The Mumbai police had arrested Ejaz Yusuf Lakdawala in another case earlier.

The Mumbai police has lodged a FIR in the MRA Marg police station against Tariq Parven, jaz Yusuf Lakdawala and another aide of Dawood named alim Furniturewala.