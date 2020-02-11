Popular actress Subarna commits suicide

23-year-old Bengali actress Subarna has allegedly committed suicide. Police sources have stated that Subarna was found hanging from the ceiling by her parents on the night of February 9, 2020. Although she was rushed to the hospital, Subaran was declared dead by the doctors. On February 10, the actress’ body was sent for post-mortem.

The report also cites that the family members of Subarna Jash claim that the young actress was suffering from depression since quite a while. Subaran always wanted to become an actress and hence she decided to stay in Kolkata to pursue a career in acting. She has given numerous auditions, however Subarna could not manage to get any lead roles. She is known for her role in the show Mayurpankhi. The report also suggests that since Subarna could not manage to get any meaty roles, she headed back to her native place.