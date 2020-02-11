Shilpa Shetty and Shamita groove to Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma song : Watch Video

The song, Butta Bomma, featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde turned out to be a sensation and is ruling everyone’s playlist. Recently, it looks like Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are blown away by the song. The Shetty sisters took to Tik Tok and did their own version of Butta Bomma.

While Shamita performed the hook step of Butta Bomma, Shilpa gave it her own twist and charmed everyone with her sizzling moves. Allu Arjun’s fans are surprised to see the reach of their star in Bollywood and are widely circulating the video on social media.