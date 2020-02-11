WWII ammunition washes up on coastal town, spreads panic

An otherwise serene US pacific beach, Grays harbour-a county in Washington DC is now terrorized with ghosts from the past. In a second such incident, ammunitions of the WWII era are getting washed off on its lustrous sandy beach. These ammunitions earlier on the eve of last year’s Valentine’s day exploded at the North beach sending shocks of panic ruining what could be a romantic evening for couples. Some parts of the beach are now cordoned by the police.

This time anti-aircraft rounds, each with 6-8 inches in length and 20 mm in diameter have started washing up along the coast together with sea-froth.“These military rounds are believed to be from the 1940s which makes their stability unknown. These rounds can explode upon impact, These rounds are described as being 6-8 inches in length and 20 mm in diameter. They have the resemblance of large rifle ammunition. Many of these rounds have been located encased in a black rock or sludge matter. These rounds should be considered dangerous.” Schrader, a law enforcement officer said.

Law enforcement officials are cordoning off areas where the ammunition is found. An explosive ordnance disposal team is en route from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, he added.