Production of S-400 Missile Defence Systems began: First batch will delivered by 2021

The production for S-400 Missile Defence System for India has began in Russia. The first batch of the Missile Defence System will be delivered to India by 2021 end.

” The Almazz-Antey concern has begun manufacturing the S-400 systems for India and Russia will deliver the S-400s to India within the timeframe stipulated by the contract” said Denis Manturov, the minister for Industry and Trade in Russia. ” In general, all commitments undertaken by the parties, including the payment are fulfilled in full, he added.

India and Russia had in October 2018 signed a $ 5 billion agreement for 5 S-400 Missile Defence System.Training centres had already been established in India to prepare operators of the missile system.