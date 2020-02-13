Actress Sana Khan confirms break up with with boyfriend Melvin Louis

Sana Khan has taken to social media to reveal that her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis has ended on a discordant note. She accused Melvin of regularly cheating on her.

“It has taken a lot of courage from me to come out in speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation and showed so much love and respect but unfortunately I didn’t get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt and he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly,” she wrote in a long post.