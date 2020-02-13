Cinema DHDH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Bahubali-2’s pre-release business shattered by ‘RRR’

Feb 13, 2020, 10:46 pm IST
The Telugu filmmaker S.S.Rajamouli is breaking his own records now. As per trade experts, his upcoming multilingual film ‘RRR’ starring Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn has shattered the pre-release business of Bahubali-2 directed by Rajamouli.This was revealed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala and Komal Nahata.

Ramesh Bala revealed that the pre-release business of the upcoming film ‘RRR’ has crossed Rs.400 crore from south India and overseas markets only.

Alia Bhatt plays the female lead in the film. The film has foreign actors like Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in the crucial roles.

The film is based upon the life of two freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju.The film produced in a big budget of Rs. 300 crore will be released in 2021, January 8 in 10 languages.

