Bahubali-2’s pre-release business shattered by ‘RRR’

The Telugu filmmaker S.S.Rajamouli is breaking his own records now. As per trade experts, his upcoming multilingual film ‘RRR’ starring Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn has shattered the pre-release business of Bahubali-2 directed by Rajamouli.This was revealed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala and Komal Nahata.

.@ssrajamouli's #RRR shatters pre-release business of #Baahubali2 with huge margin. AP, Telangana collect record Rs215 cr. Karnataka rights sold-50cr. Overseas rights bought for 70 cr. #RRR would easily do the pre-release business of more than 400 Crores, South India & Overseas. pic.twitter.com/Nft0t7Cl9Q — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 11, 2020

Ramesh Bala revealed that the pre-release business of the upcoming film ‘RRR’ has crossed Rs.400 crore from south India and overseas markets only.

Alia Bhatt plays the female lead in the film. The film has foreign actors like Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in the crucial roles.

.@ssrajamouli's #RRR breaks the pre-release business of #Baahubali2 with a huge margin. All right undertaken for record numbers! Definitely, emerging out to be a film with the pre-release business of more than 400 Crores from South India and Overseas alone. This is going be HUGE! pic.twitter.com/aiNIVi6fBg — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 11, 2020

The film is based upon the life of two freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju.The film produced in a big budget of Rs. 300 crore will be released in 2021, January 8 in 10 languages.