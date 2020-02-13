Cooking Gas steep price hike, Congress jabs with Amit Shah’s current remark

Attacking BJP over a sharp hike in LPG price amounting to 144.5 Rs per cylinder Congress used the ‘current’ remark of Amit Shah used by him during the Delhi poll campaign.

“Modi ji increased the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 144. Cooking gas price has been increased by Rs 200 in 1 year from 2019-2020,” said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. He referred Amit Sha’s comments during a campaign rally to press the voting machines button so hard that it’s current’ should be felt in Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Surjewala jokingly made a referral saying, “that current is now felt in the pockets of the public”.