Pak PM Imran Khan gets trolled for his latest Tweets on Coronavirus

Feb 13, 2020, 08:54 am IST
Imran Khan got viciously trolled on social media after he offered ‘support’ to China, which is battling the worst crisis of coronavirus infection. In another tweet, he finally said the government has instructed the foreign office to do ‘ everything’ for the students stuck in Wuhan.

Early this month, Pakistan had said that it won’t airlift its students in the interest of ‘our loved ones’. The remark came as several Pakistani citizens posted videos on social media, pleading their government to evacuate them, while India was airlifting its students. India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar has told Parliament that Pakistani students were also offered to be airlifted. Around 500 Pakistanis, mostly students, live in Wuhan, a city of 11 million that has been shut down after the outbreak.

 

