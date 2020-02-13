Singing national anthem mandatory in colleges from february 19

Singing the national anthem will be made compulsory in all colleges of Maharashtra from February 19, Cabinet minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday. The state government will issue a notification asking colleges to begin their work with the national anthem from February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said the technical and higher education minister.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Samant said: “We had taken a decision about the national anthem a few days ago. As per the decision, proceedings in colleges in the state should start with the national anthem.”

“The decision to make the national anthem mandatory in colleges was taken unanimously and accordingly, a notification to this effect will be issued,” the minister said.

He said considering even 50 per cent attendance in colleges, at least 15 lakh students will sing the national anthem before start of their classes. Also, the national anthem will be played at various programmes organised at college and university levels, said Samant, who was in Pune to attend review meetings related to the ministry.