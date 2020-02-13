The first song from ‘ Soorarai Pottru’ released: Watch it here

The first song from the upcoming Tamil film ‘ Soorarai Pottru’ was released by the makers of the film. The song was released in a SpiceJet Boeing 737 flight.

The song titled ‘Veyyon Silli’ is sung by Harish Sivaramakrishnan. The sing has been penned by Vivek and the music is composed by G.V.Prakash. A teaser of the song has been also released by the makers of the film.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ is directed and co-written y Sudha Kongara of ‘Irudhi Suttru’ fame. The film is based on the life of G.R.Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Suriya and malayalai actress Aprana Balamurali playes the lead roles in the film. Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Kaali Venkatb and Mohan Babu also do crucial roles in the film.