Hong Kong scientists show the way to make our own Face masks

Hong Kong has a serious shortage of face masks as the city, gripped by fear over the deadly coronavirus, suffers from long queues and price-gouging over its dwindling supplies of protective gear. Ironically the same were banned two months ago by the administration on the backdrop of masked protestors marching the streets against pro-Chinese Hong Kong administration.

Now the masks are in serious shortage with authorities and protestors both wearing it as essential gear. Some due to scarcity reused the masks after steaming it for 5 minutes. These homemade masks are to be used as substitutes and cannot replace Surgical masks. But 90 percent of the purpose will be saved by these cheap alternatives.

Required items: kitchen roll, strong tissue paper, elastic bands, a hole punch, paper tape, scissors, plastic-coated steel wire, a pair of glasses, plastic file folders and binder clips.

Preparation method :

For the mask:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and clean your items

Put one piece of kitchen roll, with proper hygiene certification, on top of another

Place a piece of tissue paper, which will act as the bottom layer of the mask, on top of the two pieces of kitchen roll

Cut the stack of paper into two

Use the paper tape to seal off the two sides of the mask

Make two holes at each sealed side with the punch

Attach the metallic wire with paper tape to the top edge of the mask to make the nose bridge wire

Tie four rubber bands through the holes on the mask’s sides

For the protective shield:

1. Cut the file folder into two pieces

2. Attach one piece on the edge of the glasses with binder clips

3. The shield can be reused after disinfection for each usage

Note: The hospital said other materials such as cling film, air conditioner filter paper, and cotton cloth were not suitable for making the masks.