Valentine’s Day special teaser of ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’ released: Watch it here

A special teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’ starring Tovino Thomas was released by the makers of the film. The special teaser was released on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The film is penned and directed by Jeo Baby of ‘2 Penkuttikal’ fame. The film has Tovino Thomas and foreign actress ‘India Jarvis’ in the lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Tovino Thomas along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and Sinu Sidharth.

On the technical front, Sinu Sidharth is handling the camera. Music is composed by Sooraj.S.Kurup and editing is done by Rahman Mohammed Ali and Prejish Prakash.

The film will be released by end of this month.