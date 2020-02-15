Actress Nidhhi Agerwal latest photoshoot gallery : See Pics

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal was born in Hyderabad and brought up in Bengaluru. Born into a Hindi-speaking Agrawal family, she can understand as well as speak Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Her schooling was at Vidyashilp Academy and Vidya Niketan School. She holds a graduation in Business Management from Christ University, Bengaluru. She is well trained in ballet, kathak and belly dance.

In 2016, director Sabbir Khan confirmed that Agarwal was signed as the lead in his film Munna Michael, alongside Tiger Shroff. She was chosen among 300 candidates. About her acting passion she said, “I always wanted to be an actress. Every time I saw Aishwarya Rai on a hoarding I’d tell myself that my face would be up there too one day.” Nidhhi was also asked to sign a no-dating clause till completion of the film. She also signed a film of KriArj Entertainment which will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh. This will be her second Bollywood film & Naraayan’s third directional venture after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha & Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She will also star in Akshay Kumar’s Ikka directed by Ali Khan, it will be a remake of 2014 Tamil hit Kaththi.