Bhawna Jat qualifies for 2020 Olympics in 20km race walk

Indian athlete Bhawna Jat has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 20-kilometer race walk category. She become qualified to participate in Olympics after she set a new national record at the National Championship at Ranchi On Saturday.

Bhawna Jat, from Rajasthan took 1 hour 29 minutes and 54 seconds to complete the race walk. The Olympic qualification time was 1 hour 31 minutes 00 seconds. Her personal best time was 1 hour 38 minutes 30 seconds set in October last year.

Meanwhile in Men’s event, Sandeep Kumar won the race after clocking a timing of 1:21:34. However, he was unfortunate to miss out on the Tokyo Olympics qualification by just 34 seconds which is set at 1 hour 20 minutes.

Bhawna jat is the second Indian race walker to appear in Tokyo Olympics. Earlier Malayali athlete K.T. Irfan has secured berth to Olympics after finishing 4th in Asian Race Walking Championship in Nomi, Japan on May 2019.

The Olympics will be held at Tokyo in Japan from 24th July to 9th August 2020.