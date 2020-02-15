Poet gets Rs.1.04 crore fine for anti-CAA protests

A fine of Rs.1.04 crore was imposed upon a poet named Imran Pratapgarhi by the Uttar Pradesh police for participating in anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was asked by the additional city magistrate to appear before him last Wednesday but he defied the order. Imran has contested from Moradabad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Congress ticket.

The Moradabad District Magistrate has made it clear that strict action was being taken against all those who were defying the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of CrPC. The fine had been calculated on the basis of the daily cost of the deployment of police and paramilitary forces at the Eidgah protest site.

The notice given to Imran says that apart from one company of Rapid Action Force (RAF), one and a half company of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed at the protest site, it puts the daily expenditure on the security arrangement at approximately Rs 13.42 lakh.

A large number of women are among the anti-CAA protestors sitting at the Eidgah since January 29. An FIR was registered on January 31 against 20 known and 600 unidentified people-including 200 women– for shouting objectionable slogans