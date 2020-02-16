Former Pak all-rounder Shahid Afridi becomes father of baby girl for fifth time : See Pics

Shahid Afridi became father of a baby girl for the fifth time and the former cricketer shared this news with his fans on Twitter. Sharing the big news with his fans, Afridi tweeted, “The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me…already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah.”

the former all-rounder’s four daughters are named Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa and Asmara and keeping up with the ongoing practice in his family, Afridi asked his fans to suggest a name, starting with the letter ‘A’.

The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me…already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers… #FourbecomeFive pic.twitter.com/Yb4ikjghGC — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 14, 2020