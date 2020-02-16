IPL 2020 : Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knights Riders announce full schedule

The complete schedule of IPL 2020 is not officially out yet, the franchises have started to reveal their respective schedules with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore being the latest to join the bandwagon.

While KKR would be hoping to lift their third IPL title after revamping the squad in the auctions, RCB will be looking to end their trophy drought and add a piece of silverware to their cabinet. Both KKR and RCB will start their campaign by facing each other on March 31 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After taking on KKR in their opening match, RCB’s next home match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 7 followed by a match against Rajasthan Royals on April 18. RCB’s first away encounter will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 5 followed by a clash against strong-looking Delhi Capitals on April 10.