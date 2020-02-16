Kejriwal’s oath taking ceremony today; invites Delhi

AAP’s national convenor and Chief minister designate’s oath taking ceremony is going to take place in capital’s Ramleela Maidan, today.

He has invited the people of Delhi to take path in the program by referring himself as the “son”.

Kejriwal tweeted, “”Delhiites, your son is going to take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son”.

He also tweeted that the labours, drivers, teachers, doctors, auto rickshaw drivers will be the chief guests.

The guest list also include ”Delhi ke Nirmata”- people who contributed to the development of the city during the last five years.

These include Sumit Nagal, a Delhi government school student and an international Tennis player, Laxman Chaudhry an auto driver, Manu Gulati a teacher and “one of the many architects of Delhi Governance Model”, Dalbir Singh a farmer, Ratan Jamshed Batliboi – the architect of the famous Signature Bridge among others.