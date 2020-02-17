Baby Kejriwal at Delhi CM’s swearing-in, again wins netizens

The adorable Kejriwal look-alike baby, who won the hearts over the internet again was center of the show at Kejrwals swearing-in ceremony held at Ram Leela maidan at Delhi.

The little boy became a social media sensation moments after pictures of him replicating Kejriwal‘s winter ensemble went viral on social. Sporting a mustache, spectacles and a muffler, the boy was spotted outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s ITO headquarters in Delhi after the party’s resounding victory in the Delhi elections.

The ‘Baby Mufflerman’, as he is known now was specially invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Kejriwal.AAP MP Rajeev Chadha shared a lighter moment with the Cutie and shared it on his Twitter handle.