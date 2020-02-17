Delhi Court fixes hang date for Nirbhaya Convicts, 3 rd death warrant issued

Delhi court Monday issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6 am against the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The hang date for the 4 death row convicts has been fixed on March 3 at 6 AM. The third death warrant was issued on Monday by the additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana. The earlier two death sentences were postponed as the convicts were not ‘exhausted’ of their legal remedies as a trial court, on January 31, stayed, “till further orders”, the implementation of a death sentence.

Unusual to Nirbhaya case,all the four death row convicts have not shown remorse on the charges of brutal rape and murder of ‘Nirbhaya’ as she is known now. Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) are the four death row convicts. The court was informed that the convicts are now attacked by their jail inmates. The court was also informed that Vinay is on a hunger strike and is showing signs of mental illness. The death penalty cannot be carried out on a mentally disturbed person as per rules.

The court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take appropriate care of Vinay as per law.