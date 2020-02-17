India denies entry to British MP who chairs Kashmir Panel

India a British MP’s entry after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an accompanying aide.

Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party Member of Parliament, who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir, was unable to clear customs as her visa was rejected, Harpreet Upal, told The Associated Press.

While finding out the reasons behind the cancellation, they were not provided with any by the officials. Both of them arrived at the airport on an Emirates at 9 in the morning from Dubai.

Abrahams has been a member of Parliament since 2011 and was on a two-day personal trip to India, she said in a statement.

“I tried to establish why the visa had been revoked and if I could get a `visa on arrival’ but no one seemed to know,“ she said in the statement. “Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn’t know and was really sorry about what had happened. So now I am just waiting to be deported … unless the Indian Government has a change of heart. I’m prepared to let the fact that I’ve been treated like a criminal go, and I hope they will let me visit my family and friends.”

Abrahams has been an outspoken critic of the August 5, 2019 abrogation of Article 370.