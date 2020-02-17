This dish from Mumbai has come under the list of best burger!

Getting known for food feels amazing. Having known for topping the list among good competitor feels even more better! That is where, this burger from Mumbai has secured a place in the world’s best burgers.

The Vada Pav from Swatii Snacks, Mumbai has won hearts of Ravinder Bhogal of Jikoni, London; Prateek Sadhu of Masque, Mumbai.

The list described was describe,ed as:

“Burgers don’t have to be about a chunk of meat. Try the Vada Pav at this popular vegetarian cafe. Fried potato dumplings are served in buttery soft buns and laced with sinus-clearing spicy chutneys and deep fried green chilis. Not for the fainthearted.”

Along with Mumbai’s Vada Pav, burgers from Australia, China, Denmark, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, UK, and US were also chosen.