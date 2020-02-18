IPL 2020 : BCCI officially announces the game schedule ; Watch Here

BCCI officially announced the schedule for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The tournament is set to commence on March 29 with a game between the four-time and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium. The final is set to be played on May 24 as the cash-rich league will span for a duration of 57 days this year.

Interestingly, the official schedule has been released three days after most of the franchises made it public on their respective social media handles. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was the first to unveil their schedule for the upcoming season after which the likes of CSK, RCB, KKR followed suit.