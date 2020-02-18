SFI’s central committee condemns govt’s research proposal on cows

The left leaning student’s organisation, Student’s Federation Of India, has condemned central governments research proposal on indigenous cows.

The press release by SFI linked the program to saffronisation of research and education system of the country.

“SUTRA PIC or Scientific Utilisation Through Research Augmentation-Prime Products from Indigenous Cows, as it is named, is supposed to be funded by Department of Science and Technology among various other government ministries, is supposed to have a few crore rupees budgetary outlay, whereas the government is reluctant to accept the legitimate demands of the scholars.To cope up with the ever-increasing inflation, research scholars across the country are consistently demanding hike in all forms of scholarships, which the government is not only rejecting, but have met the democratic agitations with brutal violence perpetrated by the state machineries and hooligans of ruling party. This, precisely, underlines the attitude of this government towards higher education and research.Amidst such a situation, the government declaration is nothing but a well-planned and a well-known design to distract the attention from the real issues,” read the Press release.

The research program named as SUTRA PIC or Scientific Utilisation Through Research Augmentation-Prime Products from Indigenous Cows, has five themes which focuses on uniqueness of Indigenous cows, Prime products Indigenous cows for Medicine and Health, Prime products for agricultural applications and Prime products from indigenous cow based utility items. The program is to be funded by multiple scientific ministries and the initiative is lead by Department if Science and Biotechnology.