Microsoft Surface Pro 7 launched in India: Know the specifications and price

International brand Microsoft has launched its latest laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in India. The laptop has launched globally in the last October along with the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can be purchased online from e-retail platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3 inch display. It works with Windows 10 Homes OS. Regarding the price, the base model of 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and Intel i3-1005G1 10th gen processor is at Rs.70,990.

The Surface Pro 7 with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and i5-1035G4 10th gen processor retails for Rs 85,990. This variant of the Surface Pro 7 is available in platinum colour. The same model but with 256GB SSD and in black colour can be purchased at Rs 1,13,990.

The high-end variant of the Surface Pro 7 is priced at Rs 1,37,990. This one has 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and runs i7-1065G7 10th gen Intel processor. And it comes in black colour.

In the accessory section, the Surface Pro 7 signature type cover is priced at Rs 15,389. The signature type keyboard costs a little higher at Rs 14,633. More accessories include the Surface Pen at Rs 9.139 and the Surface Arc Mouse at Rs 6,950