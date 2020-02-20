Class 8 student suffers fracture after being beaten up by teacher

A class 8 student was left with a fracture on her left elbow after her teacher beat her up. The incidence happened in a school in the suburban Santacruz, said the police.

The student’s parents had lodged an FIR against the teacher. However, no arrest has been made till now and a probe is underway the case, informed the station’s senior inspector.

According to the victim’s father, his daughter had a fight with other three girls of her class during recess on Monday.

The victim later complained to her class teacher, but instead of punishing those three girls, the teacher allegedly beat up the victim severely in the classroom following which she fell and sustained injury to her hand, he said.

The girl also complained to the school principal but she did not take note of it, the victim’s father said.

On Tuesday morning, when the victim’s mother was getting her ready for school, she started crying. When the mother asked why she was crying, the girl narrated the incident to her, he said.

The parents then took to the girl to Bhabha Hospital where an X-ray was done which revealed fracture in her left elbow, he said.

The victim’s parents then went to Santacruz police station and lodge an FIR.