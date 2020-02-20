‘PAN card and land ownership docs not a proof for Citizenship’,Gauhati HC

An Assam woman, Jabeda Begum fighting a legal battle for the restoration of her citizenship was rebuffed when Gauhati HC ruled that the 15 documents she submitted are not enough to prove her citizenship. The documents included her PAN card, voters list and land ownership papers submitted duly before the bench comprising of Justice Manojit Bhuyan and Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia.

The other documents included her Ration card, two bank passbooks, NRC details of her father Jabed Ali, voter list details of her grandparents, parents and her husband together with their ancestral land ownership papers. The court upholding the foreign tribunals’ decision ruled all the documents stand void as Jabeda doesn’t have a viable birth certificate to prove her linkage with parents.

The biggest concern of the family now is their daughter. If Jabeda Begum fails to prove her citizenship, she will be sent to a detention center where the process of her deportation will start.Jabeda and her husband were also enlisted in the Doubtful Voters(D-Voter) list from the previous election. The paradox is that some of her close relatives won the right to be the citizen of India.

“I spent whatever money I had. Now I am left with no more resources to continue my legal battle,” said Jabeda in a faint voice signaling her dismay.