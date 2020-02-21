Actress Malavika Mohanan latest photoshoot gallery : See Pics

Malavika Mohanan is an Indian film actress, who has predominantly worked in the Malayalam language films. She has also appeared in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language films.

The daughter of cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, Malavika made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pattam Pole (2013). Following a series of lead roles in Malayalam and Kannada films, she won critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi’s drama film, Beyond the Clouds (2017), portraying a dweller of Mumbai’s dhobi ghat area.