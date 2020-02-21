Hugh Jackman’s message to the boy who’s video went viral over bullying will melt your heart: See here

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has shared a message of support to a nine-year-old boy who is being bullied because of his dwarfism.

Earlier this week, Quaden Bayles’ mother, Yarraka, shared a video of her son in floods of tears after picking him up from school on Facebook in a bid to raise awareness of the consequences of bullying.

In the video, which has subsequently been viewed more than 17m times, Bayles can be overheard saying “I’m going to kill myself” and “I want to die”.

After witnessing the emotional footage, Jackman posted his own video to the schoolboy on his Twitter account in which he tells Bayles, who has a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia, that he will always be his friend.

“Quaden, you are stronger than you know mate, and no matter what, you’ve got a friend in me,” Jackman said.

The Greatest Showman star also sent a message to the child’s bullies, saying that “life is hard enough” without people going out of their way to hurt others.

“So, everyone let’s please be kind to each other, bullying is not OK,” he said.

“Life is hard enough, so let’s remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let’s just be kind.”

A number of other celebrities have shared their thoughts on the footage after it was shared on social media, including Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars.