Netflix India offers subscription at just Rs.5 for month

The Digital streaming platform has decided test a new offer to the customers as per this the subscribers will get for the first month at Rs. 5.

But this offer is not available for all users. Only the fresh users or those who subscribe to Netflix for the first time will get this Rs.5 offer. Even among the new users only a selected few will get this offer. Netflix regularly tests new features and subscription packs and this is also a new test.

The new offer is applicable irrespective of the subscription plan, Users can opt of the Netflix plans – Rs.199 mobile plan, Rs.499, Rs.649 standard plan and Rs.799 Premium plan. Any of these plans can be chosen and for the first month only Rs, 5 has to be paid.