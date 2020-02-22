Fadnavis will not be former CM for long’: RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, the General Secretary of RSS has hinted that the political alliance in Maharashtra will be changed soon. He made a statement that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will not be former CM for long.

The statement was made by the top RSS leader just after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Udhav met Modi on Friday.

“In a democracy, governments hold a big share of power, and by it, governments are responsible for social welfare. I want to say that Devendra Fadnavis ji’s destiny will not keep him as leader of opposition forever. Also, the tag of former CM is a short-lived tag for him. But it is a democracy so in a democracy things change”, said

Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP had won with 105 seats and its ally Shiv Sena won 56 seats. However both the parties parted ways after differences over the CM post and Sena joined hands with Congress and NCP.