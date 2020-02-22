PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate International Judicial Conference today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate International Judicial Conference at the Additional Building, Supreme Court Complex in the national capital. In the evening, PM Modi will also address the opening ceremony of first ever Khelo India University Games, through video conferencing, which will be held from February 22 to March 1 at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the opening ceremony at 7 pm.

The Khelo India University Games are being launched by the Government of India in association with the Government of Odisha. It is the largest ever competition held at the university level in India and will have about 3,500 athletes from over 150 universities across the country taking part in it.