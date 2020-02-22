Wild black bear roaming California streets shocks evening strollers,Video

A huge black bear weighing at least 400 lbs was seen wandering in a Monrovia neighborhood on Friday morning, prompting a response from local news media, wildlife officials and curious onlookers.

The animal was spotted around 5:30 a.m. in the morning making its way along residential streets and into nearby alleys. At least one vehicle came perilously close to the bear in the middle of a street, driving past in the pre-dawn darkness.

The female bear strolled the front yard of many homes scaring the dogs, busy alerting their owners of the loose beast. The wildlife officials used a tranquilizer gun to neutralize the bear and after treatment, she will be released to the wild soon.