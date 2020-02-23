ISL Finals to be held in Goa

The Indian Super League Finals will be held in Goa, announced Nita Ambani. Margai in Goa will host the finals on March 14.

“Goa deserves to host the ISL final. There is no denying that Goa loves its football and we would like to bring the most crucial football event to the city for the people of Goa,” Ambani said.

The JLN stadium at Fatorda is the home venue of FC Goa, who have secured a berth in the AFC Champions League 2021 group stage by finishing on top of the league stage of the ISL.

“It has been such a joy to watch FC Goa this season. A fantastic team and the most consistent club in ISL over last six years. My heartiest congratulations to FC Goa’s captain Mandar, their lead goal scorer Coro (Ferran Corominas) and entire squad, coaching staff and the management for winning the first-ever ISL League Shield,” said Football Sports Development Limited’s founding chairperson Nita Ambanid Ambani.