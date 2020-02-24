Delhi CM condoles death of Delhi Police head constable

Amid the protest that erupted between the CAA protesters, Ratan Lal, a head constable with the Delhi Police, was allegedly killed. The incident happened in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area.

“Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri,” a senior officer said. Several police personnel were injured as well, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma was injured during clashes, a senior official said.

According to the official, Sharma suffered injuries to his head and hand and was hospitalised thereafter.

On the other hand, Kejriwal tweeted condoling the death of the cop: