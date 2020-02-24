Gangster Ravi Pujari arrives in Bengaluru from South Africa : Watch Video

Underworld Gangster Ravi Pujari, 52, was flown to Bengaluru from South Africa, where he was arrested a day before, police said on Monday.

“A four-member Karnataka Police team brought Pujari to Bengaluru in the wee hours of the day in an Air France flight via Paris after he was extradited from Senegal in Africa,” City Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain said.

The police team was led by state Additional Director General of Police A.K Pandey and Bengaluru joint commissioner of police Sandeep Patil, a police inspector and a constable.”Pujari will be produced in the first Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in the city for judicial custody,” Jain said.Pujari was taken to an undisclosed place in the city from the international airport under tight security.

According to the Indian Intelligence sources, Pujari was nabbed in a remote South African village where he was hiding with a false identity as Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder.

“Pujari had jumped bail from Senegal last year and escaped to South Africa and got involved in big-time trafficking and extortion,” sources said.