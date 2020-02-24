German man rams car into Volkmarsen carnival,several severely injured

A man, rammed a car into a crowd at a carnival procession in the German town of Volkmarsen, injuring dozens of people, police said. The suspect, a 29-year-old German citizen, was arrested. The incident happened on the south side of Volkmarsen, outside a supermarket.

Police spokesman Henning Hinn confirmed that Monday’s crash was deliberate, adding: “There were several dozen injured, among them some seriously and sadly also children.” He did not provide further details about the suspect’s possible motive. According to local media, 30 people were injured, seven of whom were in serious condition. The man had vicious intentions, as on-lookers testified he was driving in full throttle through the crowd.

The people were gathered to celebrate “Rosenmontagszug,” a German carnival parade that takes place in cities across Germany on the Monday preceding Ash Wednesday. Volksmaren is a small town of around 6,000 residents located about 175 miles south of Berlin, in the north federal state of Hesse in central Germany.