Virus fear gains over Trump’s visit,Over ? 3 lakh Cr investor wealth wiped-off in a single day

The effect of Coronavirus tightening its grip outside China spurred a hysterical selloff today toppling the global equity markets. The Sensex dipped to 800 points to 40,363.23 wiping out Over ? 3 lakh Cr investor wealth.

The visiting US President Donald Trump’s invigorating effect on the Indian market was shrouded by the panic of the corona epidemic. Indian markets plunged today following jittery global cues amongst fear of deepening the adverse economic impact of coronavirus. Positive outcomes of the US President’s visit, to strike any trade deal with India might be the only optimistic side that could be considered to revive the devastated equity market.