After Sachin and Dhoni,biopic of this iron-willed skipper is on the making

After the biopics of Sachin and MS Dhoni, another biopic of a legendary cricketer is being unveiled on the silver screen.

Ganguly’s latest film is to be based on the life of another cricket legend. The project is being led by Karan Johar. It is rumored that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will play the role of Ganguly. It is said that Karan Johar has talked to Ganguly and Hrithik about the project. The movie would be released in multiple languages including Hindi and Bengali.

Another sports-themed movie ’83 ‘based on the 1983 World Cup, is now waiting for the release date. Ranveer Singh plays the role of ‘Haryana express’, Kapil Dev in the movie