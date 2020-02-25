BS 6 Ford Endeavour launched in India by Ford

BS 6-compliant Endeavour SUV was launched by Ford India. The SUV was launched on Tuesday.

The SUV is powered by a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine. The American car makers claims that it is 14% more fuel efficient – 13.90 kmpl in 4×2 variant and 12.4 kmpl in the 4×4 variant. The new engine gives 170 PS of power and has 420 Nm of torque.

The Endeavour is also equipped with the world’s first 10-speed automatic transmission setup which seeks to provide a smoother acceleration response.

The new Endeavour comes with all-LED headlamps, encased in an all-new contemporary square design lamp cluster and is available in three colours – Diffused Silver, Sunset Red, and Diamond White.

The car is available in three trims – three-trims – 2.0L Titanium 4X2 AT, 2.0L Titanium+ 4X2 Automatic and 2.0L Titanium+ 4X4 Automatic.

The SUV is priced at ?29.55 lakh (ex showroom).