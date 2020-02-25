Court finds Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein guilty of sex crimes

Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree, and rape in the third degree. A New York Supreme court jury, comprising of seven male and five women judges announced the verdict after hearing the case for more than 26 hours over five days.

After the verdict, a handcuffed Weinstein was taken into custody. Harvey, in the first instance, was found guilty for compelling Production assistant Miriam Haley to give him oral sex. On the second charge, Harvey was convicted of raping a woman in a New York hotel in 2013. He could get a maximum of 25 years on this count.

Harvey was seen escorted off the court premises with cuffed hands.