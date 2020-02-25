Delhi Violence: Five metro stations of Pink Line route shut

Five stations of the Delhi Metro service in the Pink Line route will remain shut following the violence that erupted in the north east part of Delhi.

“Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar and Maujpur- Badarpur stations will not be functioning today.

Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed on Sunday while the other three stations were shut on Monday owing to the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in which at least four people, including a head constable, were killed.

At least 50 people, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence erupted over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.