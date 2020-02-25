Former BJP MP joins Congress party

After a year since he had quit the BJP, former Assam MP Ram Prasad Sarmah joined the Congress on Monday.The former parliamentarian, who represented the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2019, joined the Congress in presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K Venugopal.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi also accompanied Sharma during the joining ceremony.“Joining of a senior political like RP Sharma will definitely yield a good result for the party,” said Venugopal.

Echoing the same view, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said the Congress was always there in the soul and blood of RP Sharma.

“It’s like a homecoming for Sharma,” said Gogoi.

Commenting on his joining the Congress, Sharma said he will dedicatedly work for the party in Assam.

“Though I left the BJP, I still have my respect for the RSS and I will never forget the RSS ideologue,” said Sharma.The former BJP MP from Tezpur left the saffron party after being denied a party ticket in the last general elections.