Comedian John Oliver’s show blocked in India after his show mocking CAA and PM

In a total unsurprising move, the episode of John Oliver show, ‘Last Week Tonight’, which criticised PM and CAA has been blocked in India by Hotstar.

The comedian was previewing President Donald Trump’s visit to India on his Emmy-winning ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,’ which typically airs at 6 am each Tuesday in India. When subscribers logged in February 25, they could only find older episodes.

A Hotstar representative didn’t reply to an email and calls seeking comment. A representative for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the government wasn’t involved in the matter.

“While Modi may have charmed Bear Grylls, the world, and our current president, in India he is an increasingly controversial figure because his government has pursued a steadily escalating persecution of religious minorities,” Oliver said in the episode, which can be viewed on the show’s Youtube account. “The only glimmer of hope here is that for perhaps the first time in Modi’s whole career, his actions are creating a massive and sustained backlash.” he further presented in the show. The comedian also took a dig at Modi’s position in the office during the 2020 Gujarat Riots.