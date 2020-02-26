International tennis star announces retirement

International tennis star Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement. Maria Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam winner and former World Number one player. Maria Sharapova is aged 32.

The Russian player is at present ranked at 373. She has not been on ground for the last one year due to shoulder problems.

” Tennis- I am saying goodbye. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I am ready to scale another mountain- to compete on a different type of terrain”, Maria Sharapova wrote in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines.

Maria Sharapova rose to fame after winning 2004 Wimbledon at the age of 16. She is the third youngest player to win the Wimbledon.